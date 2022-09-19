Antero Resources (AR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Antero Resources (AR) closed at $37.52, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 10.32% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Antero Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, up 889.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.92 billion, up 258.7% from the prior-year quarter.

AR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.97 per share and revenue of $6.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +384.03% and +51.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.47% higher. Antero Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.11.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



