Is Antero Resources (AR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Antero Resources (AR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Antero Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR's full-year earnings has moved 31.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AR has gained about 7.2% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 0.8%. This means that Antero Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

MPLX LP (MPLX) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.4%.

For MPLX LP, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Antero Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 21.2% so far this year, meaning that AR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MPLX LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +3.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Antero Resources and MPLX LP as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

