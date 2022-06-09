Antero Resources (AR) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Antero Resources (AR) closed at $46.02, marking a -1.94% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 41.95% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1028.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.78 billion, up 264.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.27 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +335.42% and +48.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Antero Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.07, so we one might conclude that Antero Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.