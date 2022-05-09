Antero Resources (AR) Stock Jumps 10.4% Since Q1 Earnings Beat

Antero Resources Corporation AR shares have jumped 10.4% since the first-quarter earnings announcement on Apr 27.

Antero Resources reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 62 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $787 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,558 million. The top line also declined from the year-ago quarter’s $1,204 million.

Strong quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher realizations of commodity prices, partially offset by lower production.

Overall Production

Total production through the March-end quarter was recorded at 285 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), which declined 5% from 299 Bcfe a year ago. Natural gas production (accounting for 69.8% of the total output) fell 4% year over year to 199 Bcf.

Oil production in the first quarter was 724 thousand barrels (MBbls), down 25% from 960 MBbls in the prior-year period. Its production of 4,005 MBbls of C2 Ethane was 9% lower than 4,405 MBbls in the year-ago quarter. The company’s output of 9,638 MBbls of C3+ NGLs for the quarter was 3% lower than 9,926 MBbls a year ago.

Realized Prices (Excluding Derivative Settlements)

Weighted natural-gas-equivalent price realization for the quarter was $6.04 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), higher than the year-earlier figure of $4.03. Realized prices for natural gas rose 44% to $5.01 per Mcf from $3.48 a year ago.

The company’s oil price realization for the quarter was $87.45 per barrel (Bbl), up 88% from $46.55 a year ago. Its realized price for C3+ NGLs improved to $61.55 per Bbl from $40.72 in the prior-year quarter. Realized price for C2 Ethane increased 104% to $16.74 per Bbl from $8.20 a year ago.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter under review declined to $991.4 million from $1,109.7 million in the year-ago period.

Average lease operating costs for the quarter were 6 cents per Mcfe, down 25% year over year. The same for gathering and compression declined 4% year over year to 71 cents per Mcfe.

Transportation expenses rose 4% from the prior-year quarter to 70 cents per Mcfe. Processing costs increased 8% year over year to 67 cents.

Capex & Financials

In first-quarter 2022, Antero Resources spent $175 million on drilling and completion operations. As of Mar 31, 2022, Antero had no cash and cash equivalents. It had long-term debt of $2 billion, with a debt to capitalization of 26.4%.

Guidance

For 2022, Antero Resources reiterated its net daily natural gas-equivalent production guidance at 3.2-3.3 Bcfe/d. Also, net daily natural gas production is expected to be 2.2-2.25 Bcf/d.

The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company expects to generate more than $2.5 billion of free cash flow in 2022.

Other Players' Q1 Results

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of $7.74 per share (excluding one-time items), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.32. The strong quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher oil-equivalent production volumes and commodity price realizations.

For the second quarter, Pioneer Natural announced a dividend payment of $7.38 per share of common stock, which includes a variable dividend of $6.60 per share and a base dividend of 78 cents. This suggests a 95.2% increase from the prior dividend of $3.78.

TotalEnergies SE TTE reported first-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.40 (€3.03) per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79. The improvement was due to an increase in commodity prices.

As of Mar 31, 2022, TotalEnergies’ cash and cash equivalents were $31.3 billion. Net debt to capital was 12.5% at the end of first-quarter 2022, down from 23.7% at the end of first-quarter 2021. TotalEnergies expects to invest $15 billion in 2022, out of which 25% will be allocated to further strengthen renewable operation and electricity.

ConocoPhillips COP reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.27, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24. The strong quarterly results have been aided by increased oil-equivalent production volumes and realized commodity prices.

ConocoPhillips hiked its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders. The new guidance is pegged at $10 billion, reflecting an increase from the aforementioned $8 billion. The incremental returns to stockholders will get distributed through share repurchases and VROC tiers.

