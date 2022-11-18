Antero Resources (AR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.02, changing hands as low as $33.52 per share. Antero Resources Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.38 per share, with $48.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.41.

