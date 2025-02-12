Antero Resources (AR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Antero Resources (AR) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +87.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Antero Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Net Production per day - Oil : 9,239 BBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 9,964.05 BBL/D.

: 9,239 BBL/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 9,964.05 BBL/D. Average Net Production per day - Natural Gas : 2131 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2155.09 millions of cubic feet.

: 2131 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2155.09 millions of cubic feet. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas : $2.76 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.74 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.76 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.74 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts. Average Net Production per day - Combined Natural Gas Equivalent : 3,431 MMcfe/D compared to the 3,371.32 MMcfe/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3,431 MMcfe/D compared to the 3,371.32 MMcfe/D average estimate based on five analysts. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Oil : $57.69 per barrel versus $58.12 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average.

: $57.69 per barrel versus $58.12 per barrel estimated by five analysts on average. Production - Oil : 850 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 915.95 MBBL.

: 850 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 915.95 MBBL. Production - Combined : 316 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 309.49 Bcfe.

: 316 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 309.49 Bcfe. Production - Natural gas : 196 Bcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 197.65 Bcf.

: 196 Bcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 197.65 Bcf. Revenue and other- Natural gas sales : $543.79 million versus $546.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.

: $543.79 million versus $546.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change. Revenue and other- Oil sales : $49.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.3%.

: $49.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.3%. Revenue and other- Natural gas liquids sales : $555.72 million versus $532.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.

: $555.72 million versus $532.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change. Revenue and other- Marketing: $33.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.

Shares of Antero Resources have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.