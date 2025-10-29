Antero Resources (AR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Antero Resources (AR) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to -$0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was -31.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Net Production per day - Oil : 6,728.00 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,071.92 BBL/D.

: 6,728.00 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,071.92 BBL/D. Average Net Production per day - Natural Gas : 2195 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2222.02 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2195 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2222.02 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on five analysts. Average Net Production per day - Combined Natural Gas Equivalent : 3,429.00 MMcfe/D compared to the 3,428.77 MMcfe/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,429.00 MMcfe/D compared to the 3,428.77 MMcfe/D average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Natural gas : 202.00 Bcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 205.11 Bcf.

: 202.00 Bcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 205.11 Bcf. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Oil : $/50.65 compared to the $/51.16 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $/50.65 compared to the $/51.16 average estimate based on four analysts. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas : $3.12 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $3.16 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.12 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $3.16 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Oil : 619.00 MBBL compared to the 748.16 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts.

: 619.00 MBBL compared to the 748.16 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Combined : 315.00 Bcfe compared to the 315.45 Bcfe average estimate based on four analysts.

: 315.00 Bcfe compared to the 315.45 Bcfe average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue and other- Natural gas sales : $630.89 million compared to the $647.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.2% year over year.

: $630.89 million compared to the $647.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.2% year over year. Revenue and other- Oil sales : $31.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.5%.

: $31.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.5%. Revenue and other- Marketing : $34.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%.

: $34.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%. Revenue and other- Natural gas liquids sales: $470.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $494.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

Here is how Antero Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Antero Resources here>>>

Shares of Antero Resources have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.