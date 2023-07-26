Antero Resources (AR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Antero Resources (AR) reported revenue of $953.31 million, down 56.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.28, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $969.54 million, representing a surprise of -1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Antero Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Net Production per day - Natural Gas : 2242 MMcf/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2171.44 MMcf/D.

: 2242 MMcf/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2171.44 MMcf/D. Average Net Production per day - Combined Natural Gas Equivalent : 3400 MMcfe/D versus 3299.09 MMcfe/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3400 MMcfe/D versus 3299.09 MMcfe/D estimated by five analysts on average. Average Net Production per day - Oil : 10670 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9384.86 BBL/D.

: 10670 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9384.86 BBL/D. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Oil : $59.4 per barrel compared to the $64.09 per barrel average estimate based on five analysts.

: $59.4 per barrel compared to the $64.09 per barrel average estimate based on five analysts. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas : $2.16 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.3 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.16 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.3 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts. Production - Combined : 309 Bcfe compared to the 300.48 Bcfe average estimate based on four analysts.

: 309 Bcfe compared to the 300.48 Bcfe average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Oil : 971 MBBL versus 872.46 MBBL estimated by three analysts on average.

: 971 MBBL versus 872.46 MBBL estimated by three analysts on average. Average prices before effects of derivative settlements - Oil : $59.69 per barrel versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.7 per barrel.

: $59.69 per barrel versus the three-analyst average estimate of $63.7 per barrel. Production - Natural gas : 204 Bcf versus 197.78 Bcf estimated by three analysts on average.

: 204 Bcf versus 197.78 Bcf estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue and other- Natural gas sales : $437.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $475.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -72%.

: $437.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $475.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -72%. Revenue and other- Oil sales : $57.96 million compared to the $54.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $57.96 million compared to the $54.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue and other- Natural gas liquids sales: $397.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $444.96 million.

Shares of Antero Resources have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

