Antero Resources (AR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Antero Resources (AR) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.6%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to -$0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was -27.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Net Production per day - Natural Gas : 2230 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2210.91 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2230 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2210.91 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on six analysts. Average Net Production per day - Oil : 7,385.00 BBL/D compared to the 10,082.96 BBL/D average estimate based on six analysts.

: 7,385.00 BBL/D compared to the 10,082.96 BBL/D average estimate based on six analysts. Average Net Production per day - Combined Natural Gas Equivalent : 3,430.00 MMcfe/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,442.80 MMcfe/D.

: 3,430.00 MMcfe/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,442.80 MMcfe/D. Production - Natural gas : 203.00 Bcf versus 201.69 Bcf estimated by four analysts on average.

: 203.00 Bcf versus 201.69 Bcf estimated by four analysts on average. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Oil : $/50.15 versus $/51.68 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $/50.15 versus $/51.68 estimated by four analysts on average. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas : $3.36 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $3.42 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.36 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $3.42 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Oil : 672.00 MBBL versus 920.37 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 672.00 MBBL versus 920.37 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average. Production - Combined : 312.00 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 313.63 Bcfe.

: 312.00 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 313.63 Bcfe. Revenue and other- Natural gas sales : $688.75 million compared to the $679.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +83.9% year over year.

: $688.75 million compared to the $679.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +83.9% year over year. Revenue and other- Natural gas liquids sales : $480.76 million versus $485.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.

: $480.76 million versus $485.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change. Revenue and other- Oil sales : $33.7 million compared to the $46.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.9% year over year.

: $33.7 million compared to the $46.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.9% year over year. Revenue and other- Marketing: $33.74 million versus $57.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Antero Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Antero Resources have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

