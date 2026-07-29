Antero Resources (AR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Antero Resources (AR) reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 20.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.76, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +1.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Net Production per day - Oil : 8,330.00 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 9,160.65 BBL/D.

: 8,330.00 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 9,160.65 BBL/D. Average Net Production per day - Natural Gas : 2847 millions of cubic feet per day versus 2829.67 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2847 millions of cubic feet per day versus 2829.67 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by six analysts on average. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas : $3.18 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $3.23 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.18 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $3.23 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts. Average Net Production per day - Combined Natural Gas Equivalent : 4,144.00 MMcfe/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4,104.26 MMcfe/D.

: 4,144.00 MMcfe/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4,104.26 MMcfe/D. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Oil : $/78.6 versus $/79.13 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $/78.6 versus $/79.13 estimated by four analysts on average. Production - Natural gas : 259.00 Bcf compared to the 257.32 Bcf average estimate based on three analysts.

: 259.00 Bcf compared to the 257.32 Bcf average estimate based on three analysts. Production - Oil : 758.00 MBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 811.08 MBBL.

: 758.00 MBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 811.08 MBBL. Average prices before effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas : $2.66 per thousand cubic feet versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.72 per thousand cubic feet.

: $2.66 per thousand cubic feet versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.72 per thousand cubic feet. Revenue and other- Natural gas sales : $688.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $788.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $688.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $788.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenue and other- Marketing : $56.07 million compared to the $31.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.2% year over year.

: $56.07 million compared to the $31.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.2% year over year. Revenue and other- Oil sales : $59.58 million versus $67.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +76.8% change.

: $59.58 million versus $67.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +76.8% change. Revenue and other- Natural gas liquids sales: $587.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $623.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.3%.

Here is how Antero Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Antero Resources here>>>

Shares of Antero Resources have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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