Antero Resources (AR) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Production

Antero Resources Corporation AR reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents. However, the bottom line declined significantly from the year-ago quarter’s level of 51 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $1.12 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion. The top line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.41 billion.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to higher production volumes, driven by strong well performance and lower operating expenses. However, a decline in natural-gas-equivalent price realization has offset the positives.

Overall Production

Total production in the first quarter was 312 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), up 6% from 295 Bcfe recorded a year ago. Our estimate for the same was pinned at 297 Bcfe.

Natural gas production (accounting for 65% of the total production) was 202 Bcf, up 4% from 194 Bcf recorded a year ago. The figure also exceeded our estimate of 197 Bcf.

Oil production in the quarter amounted to 1,035 thousand barrels (MBbls), up 25% from the 831 MBbls registered in the year-ago period.

AR reported production of 6,760 MBbls of C2 Ethane, up 10% from 6,141 MBbls recorded a year ago. Our estimate for the same was pinned at 7,108 MBbls.

The company’s production of 10,564 MBbls of C3+ NGLs was 7% higher than 9,857 MBbls reported in the year-ago period. The figure also surpassed our estimate of 10,254 MBbls.

Realized Prices (Excluding Derivative Settlements)

Weighted natural-gas-equivalent price realization in the quarter was $3.39 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), lower than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $4.13. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $2.75 Mcfe.

Realized prices for natural gas declined 32% to $2.35 per Mcf from $3.45 recorded a year ago. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $2.24 per Mcf.

The company’s oil price realization in the quarter was $62.53 per barrel (Bbl), slightly up from $62.35 registered a year ago. The figure was below our estimate of $65.43 per Bbl.

The realized price for C3+ NGLs increased to $43.05 per Bbl from $42.95 reported a year ago.

The realized price for C2 Ethane decreased 21% to $9.32 per Bbl from $11.73 recorded a year ago. The figure also missed our estimate of $12.54 per Bbl.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased to $1.06 billion from $1.08 billion reported in the year-ago period. Our estimate for the same was pinned at $1.02 million.

However, average lease operating costs were 9 cents per Mcfe, down 10% from 10 cents recorded in the year-ago period. The gathering and compression costs were 72 cents per Mcfe in line with the prior-year quarter’s number.

Transportation expenses declined 6% from the prior-year quarter’s level to 62 cents per Mcfe, while processing costs increased 1% to 82 cents per Mcfe.

Capex & Financials

In the first quarter, Antero Resources spent $187 million on drilling and completion operations. As of Mar 31, 2024, it had no cash and cash equivalents. The company had a long-term debt of $1.51 billion as of the same date.

Guidance

For 2024, Antero Resources increased its net daily natural gas-equivalent production guidance to 3.35-3.4 Bcfe/d, including higher liquid volumes. The company lowered its cash production expense guidance to $2.40-$2.50 per Mcfe.

