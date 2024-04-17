Antero Resources (AR) Price Target Increased by 5.36% to 31.81

The average one-year price target for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) has been revised to 31.81 / share. This is an increase of 5.36% from the prior estimate of 30.19 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.24% from the latest reported closing price of 29.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 871 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AR is 0.44%, a decrease of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 288,852K shares. The put/call ratio of AR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,537K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,882K shares, representing an increase of 25.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 83.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,576K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,825K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 19.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,502K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,357K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 18.76% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,923K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares, representing an increase of 51.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 81.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,887K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,958K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 22.31% over the last quarter.

Antero Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company is focused on creating value through the development of its large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.