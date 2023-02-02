Antero Resources (AR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Antero Resources (AR) closed the most recent trading day at $28.15, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 4.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 123.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion, down 31.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.64% lower. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.99, which means Antero Resources is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.