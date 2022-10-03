Antero Resources (AR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Antero Resources (AR) closed at $31.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 22.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $1.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 910.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.92 billion, up 258.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.83 per share and revenue of $6.99 billion, which would represent changes of +374.31% and +51.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Antero Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.48.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



