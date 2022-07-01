Antero Resources (AR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Antero Resources (AR) closed the most recent trading day at $30.74, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 32.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Antero Resources is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 664.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.81 billion, up 270.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.40 per share and revenue of $6.78 billion, which would represent changes of +413.89% and +46.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.46% higher. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Antero Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.14. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.14.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

