Antero Resources (AR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Antero Resources (AR) closed the most recent trading day at $34.71, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 12.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 9.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Antero Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, up 1242.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.81 billion, up 270.12% from the prior-year quarter.

AR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.40 per share and revenue of $6.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +413.89% and +46.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.46% higher. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Antero Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.65, which means Antero Resources is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

