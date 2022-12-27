Antero Resources (AR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Antero Resources (AR) closed at $34.12, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 5.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 154.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.7 billion, down 28.86% from the prior-year quarter.

AR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.81 per share and revenue of $7.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +303.47% and +52.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.27% lower. Antero Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Antero Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.2, which means Antero Resources is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

