Antero Resources (AR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Antero Resources (AR) closed at $33.65, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 19.76% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.87, up 884.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.95 billion, up 264.81% from the prior-year quarter.

AR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.69 per share and revenue of $6.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +364.58% and +51.21%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.1% lower. Antero Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Antero Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.96, which means Antero Resources is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



