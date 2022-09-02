Antero Resources (AR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Antero Resources (AR) closed at $39.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 8.73% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $1.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 831.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion, up 259.27% from the year-ago period.

AR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $7.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +357.64% and +51.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.58% lower. Antero Resources currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Antero Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.1.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.