Antero Resources (AR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Antero Resources (AR) closed the most recent trading day at $31.37, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 31.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Antero Resources will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $1.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1285.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.84 billion, up 275.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.56 per share and revenue of $6.9 billion, which would represent changes of +425% and +49.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.24% higher. Antero Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Antero Resources's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.18, so we one might conclude that Antero Resources is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

