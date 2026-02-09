Antero to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Antero Midstream Corporation AM is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the midstream company’s adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents due to higher operating expenses. However, increased gathering and compression volumes largely offset the negatives.

The midstream player beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one and reported a breakeven in the other, delivering an average earnings surprise of 3.26%. This is depicted in the graph below.

AM’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 24 cents has witnessed no revision in the past seven days. The consensus estimate implies an improvement of 4.4% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $293.9 million indicates an 2.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider for AM

AM is likely to have generated revenues in the December quarter of 2025 from stable, fee-based contracts by renting space in its assets primarily to Antero Resources Corporation for transporting and processing natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas. Its assets include low- and high-pressure gathering pipeline networks spanning miles that transport natural gas and NGLs, along with compression, processing and fractionation facilities.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for AM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: AM has an Earnings ESP of +0.84%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Midstream Player That Reported Q4 Results

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD, a midstream player, has already reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, posting adjusted earnings per unit of 75 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. AESI currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AESI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for bottom-line is pegged at a loss of 22 cents per share, suggesting a 466.7% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

BP plc BP currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.47% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, suggesting a 29.6% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

