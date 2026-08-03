Is Antero Midstream Stock Worth Buying Despite Its Premium Valuation?

Antero Midstream Corporation AM offers visible fee-based cash flows, rising throughput and a 4.1% dividend yield. The investment debate centers on whether those strengths justify a valuation well above industry benchmarks.

The company’s operating momentum is improving, but debt, customer concentration and execution risks keep the risk-reward profile balanced.

AM’s Fee-Based Model Supports Cash Flow

Long-term agreements with Antero Resources include acreage dedications and, for certain infrastructure, minimum volume commitments or cost-of-service returns. This structure improves cash flow visibility and limits AM’s direct exposure to commodity-price swings.

The model also supports dividend coverage. Still, AM depends heavily on Antero Resources for gathering, compression and water volumes, making the producer’s development plan central to the midstream company’s results.

Antero Midstream’s Volume Growth Builds Momentum

Second-quarter gathering volumes rose 19% year over year to a record 4,124 million cubic feet per day, while compression volumes increased 17%. Adjusted EBITDA advanced 2% to $288.78 million.

Adjusted free cash flow after dividends totaled $79.63 million. Management expects higher gathering and water volumes to drive EBITDA growth in the second half and water-integration projects to support high-single-digit EBITDA growth in 2027.

AM’s Premium Valuation Raises the Bar

AM trades at 7.7X forward 12-month sales, compared with 1.8X for its sub-industry and its five-year median of 5.8X. With the shares at $21.97 against a $23 price target, the valuation leaves limited room for operating setbacks.

Large-scale peers provide useful context. Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI operates an extensive North American pipeline and storage network, while The Williams Companies, Inc.WMB spans natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transmission. AM’s narrower Appalachian footprint and customer concentration make its premium especially demanding.

Antero Midstream Still Faces Material Risks

The company’s reliance on Antero Resources remains the largest operating risk. Changes in drilling activity or production timing could affect throughput even though AM’s contractual structure reduces direct commodity exposure.

Long-term debt stood at $3.57 billion at June 30, 2026, while second-quarter interest expense increased 16% to $55.68 million. New infrastructure also introduces construction-cost and execution risks that could pressure future free cash flow.

AM’s Dividend and Growth Outlook Offer Support

The 4.1% dividend yield strengthens the income case, and the second quarter marked the 12th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow after dividends. That record supports the durability of the payout.

The East Side Express project could add regional connectivity and prepare AM for future dry-gas growth. Its expected $200-$300 million investment over two to three years raises capital needs, though management plans to phase spending as market opportunities develop.

Antero Midstream’s Earnings Outlook and Estimate Trends

The earnings estimate data supports a cautiously positive view of Antero Midstream Corporation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate points to earnings growth of 20.8% for the current quarter, 163.6% for the next quarter, 27.9% for the current year and 16.4% for the next year. However, the most recent consensus figures are below the broader consensus estimates across all four periods, indicating some downward pressure on near-term expectations. This mixed trend reinforces that AM’s growth outlook remains supportive, but its premium valuation warrants a patient approach.



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AM’s Mixed Scores Support a Patient Approach

AM’s fee-based cash flows, volume growth and dividend remain attractive, but its premium valuation, leverage and customer concentration argue against an aggressive stance.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Its Value Score of C and Momentum Score of C are neutral, while the Growth Score of D and VGM Score of D point to a less favorable blend of growth, value and momentum characteristics. A patient approach appears appropriate until estimate trends or valuation become more supportive.

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Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.