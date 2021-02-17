Antero Midstream Q4 Profit Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $76.5 million or $0.16 per share, compared to net loss of $144.6 million or $0.29 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $98 million or $0.21 per share.

Total revenues for the quarter dropped to $203.9 million from $239.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.20 per share and revenues of $197.56 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.