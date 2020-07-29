Antero Midstream Q2 Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $88.44 million or $0.18 per share, up from $69.27 million or $0.14 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $106 million or $0.22 per share.

Total revenues for the quarter dropped to $219.74 million from $255.62 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share and revenues of $214.87 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

