Antero Midstream Plans To Offer $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) said on Monday that it intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2033 in a private placement.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with debt, to redeem in full its 5.75% senior notes due 2027 at a redemption price of 100% plus accrued but unpaid interest.

The redemption of the 2027 notes is expected to be conditioned on the completion of the offering of the notes, Antero Midstream said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.