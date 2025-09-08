Markets
AM

Antero Midstream Plans To Offer $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

September 08, 2025 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) said on Monday that it intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2033 in a private placement.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with debt, to redeem in full its 5.75% senior notes due 2027 at a redemption price of 100% plus accrued but unpaid interest.

The redemption of the 2027 notes is expected to be conditioned on the completion of the offering of the notes, Antero Midstream said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.