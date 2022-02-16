Antero Midstream Partners LP Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $78.6 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $76.5 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Antero Midstream Partners LP reported adjusted earnings of $95 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $216.5 million from $203.9 million last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $78.6 Mln. vs. $76.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $216.5 Mln vs. $203.9 Mln last year.

