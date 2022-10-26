Antero Midstream Partners LP Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $84.0 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $89.3 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Antero Midstream Partners LP reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $185.6 million from $188.7 million last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $84.0 Mln. vs. $89.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q3): $185.6 Mln vs. $188.7 Mln last year.

