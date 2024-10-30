Antero Midstream Partners LP Q3 Income Advances, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $99.74 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $97.82 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $269.87 million from $263.84 million last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

