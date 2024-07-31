Antero Midstream Partners LP Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) revealed a profit for second quarter of $87.01 million

The company's bottom line came in at $87.01 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $86.04 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $269.8 million from $258.3 million last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

