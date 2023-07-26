Antero Midstream Partners LP Q2 Profit Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $79.4 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $87.0 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.8% to $184.1 million from $211.1 million last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $79.4 Mln. vs. $87.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.20 -Revenue (Q2): $184.1 Mln vs. $211.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.