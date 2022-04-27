Antero Midstream Partners LP Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) revealed a profit for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $83.4 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $80.0 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Antero Midstream Partners LP reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $218.5 million from $224.1 million last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $83.4 Mln. vs. $80.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.20 -Revenue (Q1): $218.5 Mln vs. $224.1 Mln last year.

