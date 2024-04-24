Antero Midstream Partners LP Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $36.3 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $213.4 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.6% to $1.12 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $36.3 Mln. vs. $213.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.