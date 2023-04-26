Antero Midstream Partners LP Profit Falls In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $80.0 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $86.5 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.8% to $218.5 million from $259.5 million last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $80.0 Mln. vs. $86.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q1): $218.5 Mln vs. $259.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $355 - $395

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.