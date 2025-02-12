Antero Midstream Partners LP Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $111.19 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $100.45 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $287.48 million from $260.17 million last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $111.19 Mln. vs. $100.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $287.48 Mln vs. $260.17 Mln last year.

