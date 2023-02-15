Antero Midstream Partners LP Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $82.8 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $78.6 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $241.6 million from $216.5 million last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $82.8 Mln. vs. $78.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.17 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $241.6 Mln vs. $216.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.