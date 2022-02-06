Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) ascends 8.1% this week, taking one-year gains to 41%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) share price is up 29% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 4.4% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 19% in the last three years.

Since the stock has added US$372m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Antero Midstream grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Absent any improvement, we don't think a thirst for dividends is pushing up the Antero Midstream's share price. Revenue actually dropped 5.0% over last year. It's fair to say we're a little surprised to see the share price up, and that makes us cautious.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:AM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Antero Midstream will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Antero Midstream, it has a TSR of 41% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Antero Midstream rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 8%. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Antero Midstream on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Antero Midstream is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

