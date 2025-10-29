Antero Midstream Corporation Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $115.98 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $99.74 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $294.82 million from $269.87 million last year.

Antero Midstream Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $115.98 Mln. vs. $99.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $294.82 Mln vs. $269.87 Mln last year.

