Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) reported revenue of $260.17 million, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249.45 million, representing a surprise of +4.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Antero Midstream Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Volumes - Low Pressure Gathering : 3377 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3285.93 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3377 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3285.93 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts. Average Daily Volumes - High Pressure : 3047 millions of cubic feet versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2880.43 millions of cubic feet.

: 3047 millions of cubic feet versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2880.43 millions of cubic feet. Average Daily Volumes - Compression : 3343 millions of cubic feet versus 3200.07 millions of cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3343 millions of cubic feet versus 3200.07 millions of cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average. Average Daily Volumes - Fresh water delivery : 94 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 95.39 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.

: 94 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 95.39 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts. Average Daily Volumes - Other fluid handling : 57 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 55.08 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 57 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 55.08 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Water Handling - Antero Resources : $60.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.06 million.

: $60.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.06 million. Revenues- Gathering and Processing - Antero Resources : $216.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.08 million.

: $216.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.08 million. Revenues- Gathering and Processing : $207.45 million versus $195.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.

: $207.45 million versus $195.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Revenues- Water Handling : $52.72 million compared to the $53.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.

: $52.72 million compared to the $53.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year. Revenues- Amortization of customer relationships: -$17.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$18.11 million.

Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

