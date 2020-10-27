Dividends
Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 28, 2020

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.308 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.48, the dividend yield is 19.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AM was $6.48, representing a -23.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.45 and a 283.43% increase over the 52 week low of $1.69.

AM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). AM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports AM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.8%, compared to an industry average of -16%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AM as a top-10 holding:

  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
  • JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JDIV with an increase of 3.12% over the last 100 days. DES has the highest percent weighting of AM at 2.43%.

