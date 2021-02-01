Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 02, 2021

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.308 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AM was $8.1, representing a -7.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.80 and a 379.29% increase over the 52 week low of $1.69.

AM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). AM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.7. Zacks Investment Research reports AM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -29.2%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AM as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXN with an increase of 20.1% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of AM at 4.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.