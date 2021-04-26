Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 27, 2021

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -26.95% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.98, the dividend yield is 10.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AM was $8.98, representing a -7.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.69 and a 166.23% increase over the 52 week low of $3.37.

AM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). AM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports AM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.94%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AM as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 23.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AM at 1.47%.

