Antero Midstream Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.11, changing hands as low as $10.03 per share. Antero Midstream Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AM's low point in its 52 week range is $8.56 per share, with $11.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.04.

