Antero Midstream Announces Pricing Of Upsized $650 Mln Of 5.75% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2033

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) announced the pricing of its upsized private placement to eligible purchasers of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2033 at par. The offering is expected to close on September 22, 2025.

Antero Midstream estimates that it will receive net proceeds of approximately $642 million, after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and estimated expenses. Antero Midstream intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to redeem in full its 5.75% senior notes due 2027 at a redemption price of 100% plus accrued but unpaid interest. The redemption of the 2027 Notes is expected to be conditioned on the completion of the offering of the Notes.

