Is Antero Midstream (AM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Antero Midstream Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AM has returned 22.8% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 2.5%. This shows that Antero Midstream Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sasol (SSL). The stock has returned 7.7% year-to-date.

In Sasol's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Antero Midstream Corporation belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, so AM is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Sasol belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #173. The industry has moved +3.6% year to date.

Antero Midstream Corporation and Sasol could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sasol Ltd. (SSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.