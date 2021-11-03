Antero Midstream (AM) Stock Dips 0.5% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Antero Midstream Corporation AM shares declined 0.5% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Oct 27. Despite the earnings beat, investors are worried about the pandemic-induced uncertainties affecting upstream operations, which, in turn, will continue to hurt the midstream firm.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s 25 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $224.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209 million. Yet, the top line declined from $233.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

The better-than-expected results can be attributed to higher gross joint venture processing volumes. The positives were partially offset by lower fresh water delivery volumes.

Operational Performance

For third-quarter 2021, average daily compression volumes were recorded at 2,734 million cubic feet (MMcf/d), down from the year-ago level of 2,821 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the compression fee was 20 cents, in line with the prior-year quarter.

For the reported quarter, high-pressure gathering volumes totaled 2,811 MMcf/d, down from the year-ago period’s 3,008 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the average gathering high-pressure fee was 20 cents, declining from the prior-year level of 21 cents.

Low-pressure gathering volumes averaged 2,880 MMcf/d, down from the third-quarter 2020 figure of 3,051 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the average gathering low-pressure fee was 33 cents, in line with the prior-year level.

Fresh water delivery volumes were at 91 MBbls/d, down 18% from the prior-year level of 111 MBbls/d. On a per-barrel basis, the average fresh water distribution fee was $3.96 per barrel for the third quarter, in line with the prior-year level.

Gross joint venture processing volumes were at 1,539 MMcf/d, up 4% from the prior-year level of 1,484 MMcf/d. The commissioning of the Smithburg 1 processing plant in the quarter aided the segment.

Operating Expenses

For third-quarter 2021, direct operating expenses were recorded at $39.5 million, up from $38.1 million a year ago. G&A expenses rose to $14.8 million from $13.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses for the quarter were $83 million, which increased from the third-quarter 2020 levels of $81.6 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, Antero Midstream had no cash and cash equivalents. As of the same date, the company had $3,095.6 million of long-term debt, sequentially up from $3,087.7 million. It had a long-term debt to capitalization of 57.2%.

Other Details

Free cash flow after dividend payments was a $13.4 million deficit for the third quarter.

Capital expenditure (accrual basis) was recorded at $81 million, increasing about 120% from the prior-year quarter. Net cash from operations was $185 million for the reported quarter.

Outlook

For 2021, Antero Midstream maintains its capital guidance at $240-$260 million. The company has an organic project backlog of $1.05-$1.15 billion for 2021-2025.

Antero Midstream is well-positioned to deliver peer-leading free cash flow, with a declining leverage profile in 2021. The company expects to generate more than $6 billion of free cash flow between 2021 and 2025.

