Antero Midstream (AM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Antero Midstream Corp (Symbol: AM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.24, changing hands as low as $5.22 per share. Antero Midstream Corp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AM's low point in its 52 week range is $1.69 per share, with $11.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.29.

