Antero Midstream (AM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) reported revenue of $287.48 million, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269.66 million, representing a surprise of +6.61%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Antero Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Volumes - Low Pressure Gathering : 3276 millions of cubic feet versus 3266.05 millions of cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3276 millions of cubic feet versus 3266.05 millions of cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average. Average Daily Volumes - High Pressure Gathering : 3045 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3039.88 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3045 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3039.88 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts. Average Daily Volumes - Compression : 3266 millions of cubic feet versus 3226.01 millions of cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3266 millions of cubic feet versus 3226.01 millions of cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average. Average Daily Volumes - Fresh Water Delivery : 114 millions of barrels of oil versus 82.41 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.

: 114 millions of barrels of oil versus 82.41 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average. Average Daily Volumes - Other fluid handling : 51 millions of barrels of oil versus 55.08 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 51 millions of barrels of oil versus 55.08 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Water Handling- Antero Resources : $70.05 million versus $57.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.

: $70.05 million versus $57.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change. Revenues- Gathering and Processing- Antero Resources : $234.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $231.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $234.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $231.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenues- Gathering and Processing : $225.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $218.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $225.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $218.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Revenues- Water Handling : $62.12 million versus $51.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.

: $62.12 million versus $51.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change. Revenues- Amortization of customer relationships: -$17.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$18.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Shares of Antero Midstream have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.