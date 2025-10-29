Antero Midstream (AM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) reported $294.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293.8 million, representing a surprise of +0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Daily Volumes - Low Pressure Gathering : 3432 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3371.62 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 3432 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3371.62 millions of cubic feet per day. Average Daily Volumes - Compression : 3421 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3343.72 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 3421 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3343.72 millions of cubic feet per day. Average Daily Volumes - High Pressure Gathering : 3170 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 3158.69 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3170 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 3158.69 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on three analysts. Average Daily Volumes - Fresh Water Delivery : 92 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 84.26 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 92 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 84.26 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Average Daily Volumes - Other fluid handling : 54 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 51.32 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 54 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 51.32 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Water Handling- Antero Resources : $62.13 million versus $64.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.

: $62.13 million versus $64.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenues- Gathering and Processing- Antero Resources : $249.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $245.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

: $249.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $245.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Revenues- Amortization of customer relationships : $-17.67 million compared to the $-17.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $-17.67 million compared to the $-17.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues- Gathering and Processing : $240.56 million compared to the $235.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.

: $240.56 million compared to the $235.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year. Revenues- Water Handling: $54.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.

Here is how Antero Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Antero Midstream here>>>

Shares of Antero Midstream have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.