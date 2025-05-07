Antero Midstream (AM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) reported $291.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $281.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +8.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Antero Midstream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Volumes - Low Pressure Gathering : 3348 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3349.52 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3348 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3349.52 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts. Average Daily Volumes - High Pressure Gathering : 3106 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3055.67 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3106 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3055.67 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts. Average Daily Volumes - Compression : 3330 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3248.62 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3330 millions of cubic feet compared to the 3248.62 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on three analysts. Average Daily Volumes - Fresh Water Delivery : 105 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 105.44 millions of barrels of oil.

: 105 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 105.44 millions of barrels of oil. Average Daily Volumes - Other fluid handling : 56 millions of barrels of oil versus 55.4 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 56 millions of barrels of oil versus 55.4 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Water Handling- Antero Resources : $70.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $70.28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Revenues- Gathering and Processing- Antero Resources : $238.02 million compared to the $232.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $238.02 million compared to the $232.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenues- Gathering and Processing : $228.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $224.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

: $228.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $224.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenues- Water Handling : $62.38 million versus $56.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $62.38 million versus $56.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenues- Amortization of customer relationships: -$17.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$17.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Shares of Antero Midstream have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

