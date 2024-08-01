Antero Midstream (AM) Q2 Earnings Top on Gathering Volumes

Antero Midstream Corporation AM reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 23 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s level of 22 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $270 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $268 million. The top line also increased from $258 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to an increase in high-pressure gathering volumes and relatively consistent compression volumes.

Operational Performance

Average daily compression volumes were 3,246 million cubic feet (MMcf/d) compared with 3,251 MMcf/d in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure was, however, lower than our estimate of 3,379 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the compression fee was 21 cents, in line with the prior-year quarter’s number.

High-pressure gathering volumes totaled 2,994 MMcf/d, up from the year-ago period’s level of 2,922 MMcf/d. The figure was also higher than our estimate of 2,959 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the average gathering high-pressure fee was 22 cents, higher than the year-ago quarter’s 21 cents. The reported figure also beat our estimate of 21 cents.

Low-pressure gathering volumes averaged 3,258 MMcf/d compared with 3,304 MMcf/d in the June quarter of 2023. The figure came in lower than our estimate of 3,369 MMcf/d. On a per-Mcf basis, the average gathering low-pressure fee was 36 cents, higher than the prior-year quarter’s level of 35 cents. The reported figure was in line with our estimate.

Freshwater delivery volumes were registered at 81 MBbls/d, down approximately 23% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 105 MBbls/d. On a per-barrel basis, the average freshwater distribution fee was $4.31 compared with $4.21 a year ago. The figure was also higher than our estimate of $4.22.

Operating Expenses

Direct operating expenses amounted to $56.4 million, up from $52.6 million recorded a year ago.

Antero Midstream’s total operating expenses totaled $117 million, up from $112.8 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had no cash and cash equivalents. As of the same date, the company had $3,816.6 million of long-term debt.

Outlook

For 2024, Antero Midstream projected adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1,020-$1,060 million, indicating a 5% increase from the 2023 level at the midpoint. The company projects free cash flows after dividends to be in the band of $235-$275 million for 2024. The capital budget for 2024 is expected to be in the $150-$170 million range, indicating a 14% decrease from the 2023 level at the midpoint.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, AM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are SM Energy SM, VAALCO Energy EGY and Energy Transfer LP ET. SM Energy presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while VAALCO and Energy Transfer carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SM Energy is an upstream energy firm operating in the prolific Midland Basin and the South Texas regions. For 2024, the company expects its production to increase from the prior-year reported figure, signaling a bright production outlook.

VAALCO Energyis an independent energy company involved in upstream operation business with a diversified presence in Africa and Canada. Having a large inventory of drilling locations in premium Canadian Acreage, the company’s production outlook seems bright.

Energy Transfer is a midstream player that owns and operates one of the most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Boasting a pipeline network extending more than 125,000 miles, its network spans over 44 states. With a presence in all the major U.S. production basins, the company’s outlook seems positive.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.